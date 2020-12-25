Saints' Alvin Kamara ties all-time NFL record with 6 rushing TDs in win over Vikings

Have a day, Alvin Kamara.

Kamara, the New Orleans Saints do-it-all running back, piled up a career-high 155 rushing yards and tied an NFL record by running for six touchdowns to lead the Saints to a dominating 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

With the win, the Saints clinched a fourth-straight NFC South title.

On the opening possession of the game, Kamara capped the Saints’ drive with a 40-yard touchdown. He added scoring runs of 1, 5, 6, 7, and 3 yards. His six touchdowns tied Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers, who accomplished the feat in 1929 for the Chicago Cardinals.

"The offensive line gets the game ball for sure, kudos to them," Kamara said after the game. "Sean (Payton, the Saints coach) dialed it up, I did the small part.

"Today was a great day, we got our first goal, division title. Gonna take it from there."

The Saints, who improved to 11-4 on the season with the win, never punted in the game, and they set a record of yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583 total yards. Quarterback Drew Brees, who missed four games due to rib and lung injuries, threw for 311 yards in his second game back.

Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963.

The Saints will wrap up the 2020 NFL regular season with an NFC South matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Minnesota will visit the Detroit Lions on Jan. 3.