Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway tweets inspirational passage before Elite Eight game: 'Stay the course'

Saint Peter’s men’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway tweeted some wisdom on Sunday hours before his Peacocks tip off against North Carolina in the Elite Eight.

The passage with the title "Stay the course" mentions Chris Beard’s quote about making sure his team didn’t change anything about their routine even while they weren’t having success on the basketball court.

Beard coached Texas Tech to the Final Four in 2019 and recently led his current Texas team to the Round of 32.

"After a few losses in a row, Coach Chris Beard was asked if he was going to do anything differently. He responded, ‘No way, we stay the course. Process. Get up, make sure you win the day. Go to class. Sit on the first couple of rows. Take your hat off. Turn your cell-phone off. Listen to the teacher. Take notes. Get in the training room. Take care of your body. Make sure you eat 4 or 5 meals like a champion. Stay away from the dollar menu. Go eat something that has color in it. Tell the Coca-Cola later and drink water or milk. Get in the video room. Watch it. Take hard coaching. Be a man. Get to practice. Get loose. Embrace the practice. Come back at night and get your shots up. Be a great teammate. Get in the weightroom. It’s the process. It’s what you do. You stay after it. We work at this thing about 362 days a year and you get 31 games. It’s not just about the game, it’s about the process. You earn the right to play in games. We just gotta keep fighting.’

"A few nights later, his team beat the #1 ranked team in the nation. Stay the course."

Holloway has preached staying the course even as the Peacocks make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to play in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Fans began to pack the area around the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia before the game on Sunday night.

A good mix of Peacocks and Tar Heels fans were in Xfinity Live right outside the arena taking in some lunch before the game began.

A trip to the Final Four in New Orleans awaits the winner of the game.