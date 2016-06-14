Safety Jones skips Dolphins minicamp in contract dispute

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is skipping the start of the Miami Dolphins' mandatory minicamp because he wants a new contract.

Jones also missed the Dolphins' organized team activities, which were voluntary. Tuesday's workout was the first mandatory session under new coach Adam Gase, and Jones could be fined up to $76,000 if he misses all three sessions this week.

Jones is entering the third season of a $28 million, four-year deal, and his base salary this year is $7.2 million. Last year, he had five interceptions and 106 tackles, both career highs.

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith signed a five-year contract extension last week with an annual average value of $10.25 million. Smith and Jones both made the Pro Bowl for the first time last year.

