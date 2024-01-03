Ryan Tannehill likely to make final start with Titans: 'I would love to be able to leave it on a win'

First-year Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis did not practice Wednesday as he continues to work through a foot injury.

Levis was carted to the locker room with the injury in the first half of the Titans' Week 17 game against the Texans.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill took over for the rest of the game.

The rookie signal-caller's lingering injury opens the door for Tannehill to step in Sunday for Tennessee's season finale. The 35-year-old was the starter the majority of the first half of the season, but Levis took over for the veteran quarterback once Tannehill began to deal with injuries.

Levis had an impressive showing in his NFL debut. The former Kentucky star finished the Week 8 game against the Falcons with 238 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Levis handled the starting quarterback duties for the next seven games, and the organization appeared to be moving on from Tannehill. Levis missed a Week 16 loss against the Seahawks. Tannehill started that game and finished with 152 passing yards and no touchdowns.

The Titans seemed ready to part ways with Tannehill in the offseason after his uneven performance in 2022, when his season was cut short by an ankle injury.

The former Texas A&M standout spent the past five seasons with the Titans, and he had a career resurgence during his time in Nashville. He was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, the same year he led the league in passer rating and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Tannehill signed a four-year contract extension prior to the start of the 2022 season. But the Titans selected quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft and followed up that move by drafting Levis in the second round in April.

Tannehill is now preparing to play Sunday in what could be his final game for the franchise that helped turn his career around. Despite the realization his time in Tennessee will likely soon come to an end, Tannehill expressed his hope for a win.

"I spent five years of my life here in this organization," Tannehill said, via the team’s website. "A lot of great people. I would love to be able to leave it on a win."

Tannehill's contract expires at the end of the season. He is 38-24 with the Titans and is fifth in franchise history in passing yards.