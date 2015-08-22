Rutgers football names captains for 2015

Rutgers football has picked its four headlining leaders for the 2015 season as Darius Hamilton, Paul James, Leonte Carroo and Quentin Gause were named captains.

The school announced the decision via Twitter.

NJ.com notes Hamilton will serve his second stint as a captain after also doing so last year. A defensive tackle, he is regarded as perhaps the team's best overall player.

James, a senior running back, is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury in 2014 while Carroo bypassed a chance to enter the NFL draft a year early to build on a breakout campaign that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Gause is a fifth-year senior linebacker who had 72 tackles, including seven for loss, last season.

Hamilton led the Scarlet Knights with 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2014.