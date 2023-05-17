Expand / Collapse search
Russian cyclist shows off brutal scars he suffered in a fall

Syritsa was competing in the Four Days of Dunkirk event in France

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Russian cyclist Gleb Syritsa sustained gruesome injuries after he fell off his bike during a crash at an event in France.

The wreck happened Tuesday at the Four Days of Dunkirk event

Despite what appeared to be severe injuries, Syritsa got back on his bike and crossed the finish line of the 196.6-kilometer route.

Gleb Syritsa crosses the finish line

(L-R) Cees Bol of the Netherlands, Gleb Syritsa of Russia and Yuriy Natarov of Kazakhstan and Team Astana-Qazaqstan cross the finish line during the Four Days of Dunkirk May 16, 2023, in Dunkirk, France. (Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Syritsa completed the stage alongside teammates Cees Bol and Yuriy Natarov. Bol also crashed and fell off his bike.

BELGIAN CYCLIST CRASHES AFTER DOG RUNS INTO PELOTON DURING RACE IN ITALY

The team's Twitter account, Astana Qazaqstan, posted a photo of Syritsa naked  to show the full extent of his injuries. The photo showed Syritsa smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

Syritsa had a bloody arm, an injured leg and a large sore around his shoulder. 

Cyclist on stage before 4 Jours de Dunkerque Grand Prix des Hauts de France

Cees Bol of the Netherlands, Gleb Syritsa of Russia, Yevgeniy Gidich of Kazakhstan, Gleb Brussenskiy of Kazakhstan, Yuriy Natarov of Kazakhstan, Dmitriy Gruzdev of Kazakhstan, Igor Chzhan of Kazakhstan and Team Astana-Qazaqstan prior to the Four Days of Dunkirk May 16, 2023, in Dunkirk, France.  (Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

"Gleb Syritsa banged-up all over the body but he is a strong fighter. Heal well, Gleb!," Astana Qazaqstan wrote.

Cycling enthusiasts also took to Twitter to react to Syritsa's injuries, with one fan writing, "Cyclists are made of tough stuff. Imagine getting in the shower after that."

Cyclists cross the finish line

Cees Bol of the Netherlands, Gleb Syritsa of Russia and Yuriy Natarov of Kazakhstan and Team Astana-Qazaqstan cross the finish line during the Four Days of Dunkirk May 16, 2023, in Dunkirk, France. (Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The injuries prevented Syritsa from competing in the second stage.

Olav Kooij, who was representing Team Jumbo-Visma, won the opening stage of the event.

