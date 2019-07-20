Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Boxing
Published
Last Update 53 mins ago

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev undergoes brain surgery after devastating loss: reports

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev had part of his skull removed during a 2-hour long brain surgery following a devastating loss Friday night to Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias, reports say.

Dadashev, 28, was rushed to the University of Maryland Hospital in Prince George County after he was seen leaving the ring with assistance and ultimately left the arena on a stretcher, ESPN reported.

MASSACHUSETTS TEEN HAILED FOR GIVING SPARE RED SOX TICKET TO HOMELESS MAN

The grueling loss to Matias, 27, came to an end when Dadashev’s trainer threw in the towel after the 11th round.

Subriel Matias and Maxim Dadashev in action during the tenth round of their junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on July 19, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Subriel Matias and Maxim Dadashev in action during the tenth round of their junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on July 19, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

According to the report, the formerly undefeated boxing pro suffered a brain bleed on the right side and a portion of his skull was removed to reduce brain swelling. Dadashev’s neurosurgeon Mary IH Cobb reportedly informed his manager at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday that he was showing signs of severe brain damage.

Cobb told ESPN that while they won’t know the extent of the brain damage because the swelling has yet to go down, people that sustain subdural hematomas can make a relatively strong recovery.

Maxim Dadashev receives attention in his corner after the eleventh round of his junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight against Subriel Matias (not pictured) at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on July 19, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. His corner would throw in the towel to end the fight. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Maxim Dadashev receives attention in his corner after the eleventh round of his junior welterweight IBF World Title Elimination fight against Subriel Matias (not pictured) at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on July 19, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. His corner would throw in the towel to end the fight. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wouldn't give up on him," she said.

Dadashev lost to Matias in the 11th round of an IBF junior welterweight world title eliminator match with the scores of 109-100, 108-101 and 107-102 at the time of stoppage, according to Boxingscene.com.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.