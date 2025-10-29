Russell Wilson, Giants teammates dance in celebration of embattled QB's wife Ciara's milestone birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In 2016, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson married music star Ciara.

In March, Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Giants. This past Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Giants in convincing fashion.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced on social media showing Wilson, injured wide receiver Malik Nabers, fellow quarterback Jameis Winston and other notable Giants players dancing at a star-studded party Saturday night.

The event turned out to be a surprise party hosted by Wilson in honor of his wife's 40th birthday. The "Level Up" songstress turned 40 Oct. 25.

Giants pass rusher Brian Burns and Winston were featured in one of several photos Ciara posted to her Instagram account recapping the celebration.

"Baby thank you for always making me feel on top of the world and for throwing the best surprise birthday party!" the Grammy Award winner wrote. "You always make every moment for me, big or small, feel special and important! You are the best!! I love you soooooo much @DangeRussWilson."

Wilson reacted to a video showing him dancing alongside his NFL teammates.

"Good Times with my homies for life! Jameis, BBurns 🕷️, & the one & only LEEK! Celebrating the 👑 @Ciara 🎂," Wilson quoted-tweeted on X Tuesday.

Before the birthday bash, Wilson marked Ciara's special day with a social media tribute. The 36-year-old shared several photos and videos of the couple and their children.

"Sticking with you FOREVER!!! ❤️🙏🏾 Happy Birthday to my world, @ciara," Wilson captioned the Instagram post.

"God had a purpose putting us together — a force for something greater. Watching you shine as an incredible wife, mom, artist, and entrepreneur inspires me every single day. You do it all with grace, strength, and love. The family we’re building and the woman you are amaze me beyond words. I thank God for you constantly," he continued.

Ciara responded to Wilson's post via the comments section, writing, "Awe Baby! You always make me feel like I’m on top of the world! Thanks for loving me the way you do and making me feel special on this day as you always do! I love you sooooo much!"

Wilson and Ciara share four children.

On the field, the Giants are working to regroup after losing rookie running back Cam Skattebo to a season-ending ankle injury he sustained in the loss to the Eagles.

In March 2022, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos. His two-year stint in Denver was tumultuous. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Giants, with which he was relegated to a backup role after just three games.

Rookie Jaxson Dart will be under center again when the Giants host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York enters Week 9 of the NFL season on a two-game losing streak.

