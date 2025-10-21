Giants' Russell Wilson calls Broncos head coach Sean Payton 'classless' after postgame jab

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton gave New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart his flowers after an epic come-from-behind win for the Broncos Sunday.

But Payton wanted to face the veteran Super Bowl champion quarterback the Giants have behind Dart, Russell Wilson.

"They found a little spark with that quarterback," Payton said of Dart during his postgame press conference after Denver's 33-32 victory. "I was talking to [Giants owner] John Mara not too long ago, and I said we were hoping that change would’ve happened long after our game."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Payton could’ve simply meant Dart gave his team problems — the Giants held a 26-8 lead late in the fourth quarter before a thrilling comeback — Wilson didn’t appreciate the words from his former Broncos coach.

These two have obvious history, and Wilson viewed his former head coach’s comments as "classless."

"Classless… but not surprised… Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media," Wilson posted on X with some laughing emoji and his famous #LetsRide hashtag he used while a member of the Broncos from 2022-23.

GIANTS' BRIAN DABOLL TALKS STARTING JAXSON DART OVER RUSSELL WILSON: 'IT’S MY DECISION'

Wilson’s "bounty hunting" comment is also a jab at Payton’s scandal while head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The NFL found Payton’s squad guilty of placing a bounty on targeted players, leading to the head coach’s season-long suspension in 2012 as part of the severe punishment from the league.

The relationship between Wilson and Payton was rocky, to say the least, after the former was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos in 2022. It didn’t last long for Wilson. Payton benched him in 2023, and he was released during the 2024 offseason despite Denver taking on a whopping $85 million in dead money.

Wilson ended up going 11-19 in his starts for Denver with zero playoff appearances.

Wilson wasn’t happy with his benching in 2023, especially after he said the Broncos threatened to bench him earlier that year if he did not waive an injury guarantee in his contract. Wilson had $37 million guaranteed if he could not pass a physical on the fifth day of the new league year in March 2024.

Greg Penner, the Broncos’ owner and CEO, denied the team ever threatened Wilson. He said the franchise wanted to negotiate "in good faith" about contract adjustments, though Wilson said he would be getting the NFLPA involved. The NFLPA later sent a letter to the Broncos stating that any threat would be a violation of the league’s CBA.

Still being paid by the Broncos, Wilson signed a veteran minimum deal for one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Giants signed Wilson this past offseason, as well as Jameis Winston, to provide a veteran presence around Dart, who New York traded back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to snag out of Ole Miss.

Head coach Brian Daboll made it clear all through training camp that Wilson was the starter for his team, but after three straight losses to open the season, the switch was made to Dart. Dart won his first NFL start in a massive upset over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos’ AFC West nemesis, at MetLife Stadium in Week 4.

Dart and the Giants should’ve been victorious in Denver, too, but a collapse of epic proportions ensued with Wil Lutz drilling a game-winning field goal to cement the biggest comeback win this season in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains Dart’s offense for the foreseeable future with Wilson backing him up in New York.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.