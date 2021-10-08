Russell Wilson's starting streak in jeopardy after finger injury

Russell Wilson injured his middle finger during the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, and his status for next week’s game is already in jeopardy.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a brief update on Wilson’s finger after the game, saying he had a "badly sprained finger," according to Pro Football Talk.

"I wouldn’t put any timeline on it right now, we’ve got to figure out," Carroll said, via the Seattle Times.

Wilson injured his finger in the third quarter, and replays showed the aftermath of the quarterback hitting his hand on Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s helmet. He tried to play through the injury but was eventually taken out for backup quarterback Geno Smith.

"He was trying to figure it out. They were working to figure it out, and it took a while, and then he just could tell it wasn’t right to go back out," Carroll said.

Carroll couldn’t say whether Wilson would need surgery.

Wilson has the longest active starting streak among NFL quarterbacks. He’s started 149 straight regular-season games and 16 consecutive playoff games.

In the middle of the third quarter, the Seahawks were trailing the Rams, 9-7. Wilson had thrown a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf earlier in the game, and a chance to put another field goal on the board before halftime was thwarted by a missed kick.

Smith would come in and lead the Seahawks to 10 points down the stretch, but the team still came up short against the Rams.

Seattle hits the road next week for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.