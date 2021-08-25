Royals' Whit Merrifield recalls 'cowardly' Cameo request: 'I really threw the guy under the bus'

Breakups are never any fun but hiring a professional athlete to do it on your behalf? Now that’s just cold.

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield revealed on KCSP radio Monday that he recently received a request on Cameo – an app that allows fans to request personalized videos from their favorite celebrities – to dump someone.

MERRIFIELD HAS 3 RBIS, PEREZHOMERS AS KC DOWNS ASTROS 7-1

"I had some guy send me one and he had me break up with his girlfriend on Cameo," he said. "It was kind of fun for me because I really threw the guy under the bus."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He continued: "I thought it was a really cowardly thing for him to do, so I took advantage of him paying me to make him look like a D-bag. I told her she could do way better. So that's probably the weirdest one I've gotten."

That's probably not how that guy planned it out in his head but it shouldn’t come as a total surprise – Merrifield loves a good laugh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last week Merrifield made a surprise appearance during teammate Brady Singer’s post-game press conference, dumping a bottle of water down his back.

"Why are you back there?" Singer said, laughing. "I saw somebody moving back there."