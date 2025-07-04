Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Royals

Royals' Bobby Witt Jr pulls off epic slide to avoid tag at home plate

It wound up being the winning run

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Royals need all they can get if they want to return to the postseason - thankfully, they have Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt Jr. is not putting up the same numbers he did last season that got him a second-place finish in the AL MVP vote (behind only Aaron Judge), but his athleticism and eye-popping ability is still there.

In the top of the seventh, tied at one against the Seattle Mariners, Vinnie Pasquantino was at the dish with Jonathan India on third and Witt Jr. on second.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bobby Witt sliding

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., #7, scores a run past Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, #29, during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Witt is one of the fastest people in the league, so a base hit in all likelihood was going to be a two-run lead. However, it did not come as easily as expected. Pasquantino found a hole past the right side of the infield which was playing in - which certainly helped the Royals in this case. And Witt Jr. was obviously on the move.

The throw, however, beat Witt Jr., but a tag was never made.

That's because Witt avoided it by sliding outside, and beyond the plate, then contorting his entire body to reach back out behind him with his right hand.

Bobby Witt avoiding tag

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., #7, scores a run past Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, #29, during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

RED SOX PLAYERS VISIT TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE DESPITE MANAGER'S PREVIOUS DISAPPROVAL

Lucas Erceg and Taylor Clarke got two outs each, and Carlos Estévez pitched 1 1/3 innings to get his 24th save. Estévez gave up a leadoff homer to Dominic Canzone in the ninth and had runners on second and third after a wild pitch with one out, but struck out Julio Rodríguez and got Raleigh to ground out to end the game.

Witt Jr. has now hit safely in his last 23 road games, breaking Hal McRae's 42-year-old Kansas City record.

Kansas City (41-47) is now 13.0 games back of the Detroit Tigers, who are coasting in the AL Central, for the division lead.

Bobby Witt sliding into home

Bobby Witt Jr., #7 of the Kansas City Royals, looks to slide past Cal Raleigh, #29 of the Seattle Mariners, and the tag at home plate to score off of Vinnie Pasquantino's two-run RBI single during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on July 3, 2025 in Seattle. The Kansas City Royals won 3-2. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, with Witt Jr. at short, there will always be a chance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.