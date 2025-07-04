Royals' Bobby Witt Jr pulls off epic slide to avoid tag at home plate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Royals need all they can get if they want to return to the postseason - thankfully, they have Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt Jr. is not putting up the same numbers he did last season that got him a second-place finish in the AL MVP vote (behind only Aaron Judge), but his athleticism and eye-popping ability is still there.

In the top of the seventh, tied at one against the Seattle Mariners, Vinnie Pasquantino was at the dish with Jonathan India on third and Witt Jr. on second.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Witt is one of the fastest people in the league, so a base hit in all likelihood was going to be a two-run lead. However, it did not come as easily as expected. Pasquantino found a hole past the right side of the infield which was playing in - which certainly helped the Royals in this case. And Witt Jr. was obviously on the move.

The throw, however, beat Witt Jr., but a tag was never made.

That's because Witt avoided it by sliding outside, and beyond the plate, then contorting his entire body to reach back out behind him with his right hand.

RED SOX PLAYERS VISIT TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE DESPITE MANAGER'S PREVIOUS DISAPPROVAL

Lucas Erceg and Taylor Clarke got two outs each, and Carlos Estévez pitched 1 1/3 innings to get his 24th save. Estévez gave up a leadoff homer to Dominic Canzone in the ninth and had runners on second and third after a wild pitch with one out, but struck out Julio Rodríguez and got Raleigh to ground out to end the game.

Witt Jr. has now hit safely in his last 23 road games, breaking Hal McRae's 42-year-old Kansas City record.

Kansas City (41-47) is now 13.0 games back of the Detroit Tigers, who are coasting in the AL Central, for the division lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, with Witt Jr. at short, there will always be a chance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.