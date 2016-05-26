Rougned Odor's suspension from punch reportedly reduced

The MLB has reduced Rougned Odor's suspension from eight games to seven and the Texas Rangers second baseman will start to serve out his suspension beginning Friday, according to multiple reports.

The Texas Rangers second baseman was suspended for punching Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista during a brawl on May 15. Odor, who had gone on record to say that he didn't regret throwing the blow, appealed the decision on Tuesday.

Jurickson Profar will be called up from Triple A Round Rock to fill in Odor's spot while Odor serves out his suspension, the Star-Telegram reports.