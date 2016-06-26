Ron Capps wins Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Ron Capps won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Sunday for his third Funny Car victory in the last four events and fourth of the season.

Capps beat Courtney Force in the final with a 3.956-second run at 317.49 mph in a Dodge Charger. He opened a 130-point lead over second-place Force in the season standings.

"What Rahn Tobler (crew chief) is doing right now is hard work," Capps. "This guy has been working his tail off. It is big picture to him, he is not just a good crew chief, he is a good racer and I love that. When he is pointing and me in the windshield before a run, it gives me all the confidence in the world."

Shawn Langdon won in Top Fuel, Jason Line in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Langdon raced to his second consecutive victory, topping J.R. Todd with a 3.846 at 319.75. Line won for the seventh time this year, edging teammate Greg Anderson with a 6.678 at 208.42 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Krawiec topped Andrew Hines at 6.926 at 194.72 on a Harley-Davidson for his third victory of the year.