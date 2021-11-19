Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

Roman Reigns on possible match with The Rock: 'I don’t know if he wants it'

Roman Reigns has had an impressive WWE run over the last year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Roman Reigns raised the possibility of fighting The Rock in the future as rumors have swirled over whether the "Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" will appear at Survivor Series.

Reigns was asked about The Rock possibly returning during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." The SmackDown Universal Champion said he didn’t hear any rumblings about The Rock coming back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roman Reigns will face off against Big E at Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns will face off against Big E at Survivor Series. (WWE)

"I have not heard these rumors and I would think I’m closer than anybody at this point," Reigns said. "I don’t know. It’s not what I’ve heard. But I also debut at Survivor Series as well. So, there’s a nice little tie-in there."

WWE celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Rock making his debut. He first appeared at Survivor Series in 1996 in a traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag match.

SURVIVOR SERIES 2021: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE WWE PPV

Roman Reigns is the leader of "The Bloodline."

Roman Reigns is the leader of "The Bloodline." (WWE)

Could there be an epic match between Reigns and The Rock forthcoming? "The Head of the Table" told Fallon don’t count anything out.

"I would, yes," he said when asked if he would be open to a match. 

"I don’t know if he wants it. That’s kind of something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform. This is our family business."

Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson looks on during his match against John Cena during WrestleMania XXVIII at Sun Life Stadium on April 1, 2012, in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson looks on during his match against John Cena during WrestleMania XXVIII at Sun Life Stadium on April 1, 2012, in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reigns is set to face off against Raw WWE Champion Big E on Sunday at Survivor Series. The event is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com