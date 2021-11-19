Roman Reigns on possible match with The Rock: 'I don’t know if he wants it'

Roman Reigns raised the possibility of fighting The Rock in the future as rumors have swirled over whether the "Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" will appear at Survivor Series.

Reigns was asked about The Rock possibly returning during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." The SmackDown Universal Champion said he didn’t hear any rumblings about The Rock coming back.

"I have not heard these rumors and I would think I’m closer than anybody at this point," Reigns said. "I don’t know. It’s not what I’ve heard. But I also debut at Survivor Series as well. So, there’s a nice little tie-in there."

WWE celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Rock making his debut. He first appeared at Survivor Series in 1996 in a traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag match.

Could there be an epic match between Reigns and The Rock forthcoming? "The Head of the Table" told Fallon don’t count anything out.

"I would, yes," he said when asked if he would be open to a match.

"I don’t know if he wants it. That’s kind of something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform. This is our family business."

Reigns is set to face off against Raw WWE Champion Big E on Sunday at Survivor Series. The event is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.