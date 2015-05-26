Rockies sign Kyle Kendrick

Denver, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - The Colorado Rockies agreed to terms on a one-year contract with pitcher Kyle Kendrick on Wednesday.

Kendrick, 30, spent his first eight seasons in the league with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 74-68 record with a 4.42 ERA in 226 games/185 starts.

The right-hander went 10-13 with a 4.61 ERA in 32 starts for the Phillies in 2014. Both the 32 starts and 199.0 innings pitched were career-high marks for Kendrick, who has won at least 10 games in each of his last three seasons.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Kendrick, the Rockies designated left- handed pitcher Yohan Flande for assignment.

Flande, 29, made his major league debut for Colorado in 2014, going 0-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 16 games/10 starts.