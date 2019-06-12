Bill Belichick shot Patriots linebacker in the face during paintball game

In fairness to Bill Belichick: It's not quite as bad as being Vice President of the United States and shooting a man in the face with an actual gun. But being Patriots coach and shooting your player in the face with a paintball gun? Still not what you're aiming for (probably).

The odd injury occurred as the New England Patriots took a break from organized team activities this week and played paintball in what was designed to be a team-bonding session -- but all is only fun and games until someone loses an eye.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy shared his experience on the paintball field during a Twitch stream with teammate Dont’a Hightower as the two played Fortnite together.

“I got hit, I'm telling you,” Van Noy told Hightower, according to NBC Sports Boston. “This paintball hit me in the mask, and the mask hit my tooth and my s--- still hurts.”

Van Noy then revealed who shot him: ‘Bill got my a--.”

New England is gearing up for another Super Bowl run after winning their sixth title in February over the Los Angeles Rams.

This season might be a little different for the Patriots on offense. They will be without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired in March, wide receiver Danny Amendola, who signed with the Detroit Lions, and wide receiver Chris Hogan, who signed with the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots kick off their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first Sunday night football game of the season Sept. 8.