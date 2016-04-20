RIR selling banana-mayo sandwiches to benefit Dale Jr. Foundation
Richmond International Raceway is following Bristol Motor Speedway's efforts by joining the banana and mayonnaise sandwich party.
Ahead of Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 (FOX, 1 p.m. ET), the Viginia short track announced it will be selling the sandwiches to benefit the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Foundation and Blessings in a Backpack.
Earnhardt Jr. also tweeted that since lauching the intitiative, $48,000 has already been raised for the cause.