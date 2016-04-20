Expand / Collapse search
RIR selling banana-mayo sandwiches to benefit Dale Jr. Foundation

By Chase Wilhelm | FoxSports
BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 14, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Richmond International Raceway is following Bristol Motor Speedway's efforts by joining the banana and mayonnaise sandwich party.

Ahead of Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 (FOX, 1 p.m. ET), the Viginia short track announced it will be selling the sandwiches to benefit the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Foundation and Blessings in a Backpack.

Earnhardt Jr. also tweeted that since lauching the intitiative, $48,000 has already been raised for the cause.