Riley Gaines offers warning to possible Harris voters amid Olympic boxing controversy

Riley Gaines, an NCAA champion swimmer who was forced to race against and share a bathroom with a transgender female competitor, warned voters about Vice President Harris.

Gaines appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Waters Primetime" and ripped the Paris Olympics boxing controversy for allowing an Algerian boxer, who was deemed to have male chromosomes in 2023, to fight against women.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former Kentucky star warned Americans tuning in what a vote for Harris would do.

"Crickets from Kamala, crickets from the women at ‘The View.’ And if I could implore you, a vote for Kamala is a vote against your daughter’s future," the "Gaines for Girls" podcast host and OutKick contributor told Watters.

"I see lots of people on social media saying they’ll be voting for Kamala because she is a woman. Well, let me tell you, Jesse, I will be voting for Trump because I am a woman."

CONTROVERSIAL BOXER'S NEXT OPPONENT 'NOT SCARED' FOR MATCHUP: 'I DON'T CARE ABOUT THE PRESS'

Imane Khelif was the boxer in question earlier Thursday. Khelif won a match against Italy’s Angela Carini in less than a minute. Carini was left crying.

Khelif was in the midst of a gender eligibility controversy during the 2023 International Boxing Association Women’s World Championships. Khelif was disqualified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The International Olympic Committee cleared Khelif to compete against women and doubled down on its decision after the fight against Carini.