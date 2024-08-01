Expand / Collapse search
Riley Gaines offers warning to possible Harris voters amid Olympic boxing controversy

Gaines appears on 'Jesse Watters Primetime'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Gaines: A vote for Kamala is a 'vote against your daughter's future' Video

Gaines: A vote for Kamala is a 'vote against your daughter's future'

"Gaines for Girls" host and OutKick contributor Riley Gaines joins "Jesse Watters Primetime" and gives her take after a boxer deemed to have male chromosomes won a women's Olympic fight.

Riley Gaines, an NCAA champion swimmer who was forced to race against and share a bathroom with a transgender female competitor, warned voters about Vice President Harris.

Gaines appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Waters Primetime" and ripped the Paris Olympics boxing controversy for allowing an Algerian boxer, who was deemed to have male chromosomes in 2023, to fight against women.

Riley Gaines at a presser

Riley Gaines (Sceenshot)

The former Kentucky star warned Americans tuning in what a vote for Harris would do.

"Crickets from Kamala, crickets from the women at ‘The View.’ And if I could implore you, a vote for Kamala is a vote against your daughter’s future," the "Gaines for Girls" podcast host and OutKick contributor told Watters.

"I see lots of people on social media saying they’ll be voting for Kamala because she is a woman. Well, let me tell you, Jesse, I will be voting for Trump because I am a woman."

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends an infrastructure event

Vice President Harris (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File)

Imane Khelif was the boxer in question earlier Thursday. Khelif won a match against Italy’s Angela Carini in less than a minute. Carini was left crying.

Khelif was in the midst of a gender eligibility controversy during the 2023 International Boxing Association Women’s World Championships. Khelif was disqualified.

Angela Carini jabs Imane Khelif

Algeria's Imane Khelif, left, fights Italy's Angela Carini at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The International Olympic Committee cleared Khelif to compete against women and doubled down on its decision after the fight against Carini.

