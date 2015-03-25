Rick Allen named lead announcer for NBC Sports Group's coverage of NASCAR

NBC Sports Group has named Rick Allen lead race announcer for its coverage of NASCAR.

Allen will join driver Jeff Burton in the booth. The third member of the broadcast team has yet to be announced.

NBC Sports executive vice president Sam Flood cited Allen's "energetic delivery, great voice, and ability to bring the best out of his analysts" as reasons for hiring him to lead the coverage that begins in 2015.

Allen is currently Fox Sports' race announcer for NASCAR's Truck Series and the ARCA Racing Series. Allen also does a wide range of voice-over work for companies including Goodyear, Sears, Alltel and Toyota.

NBC has the rights to the final 20 Sprint Cup Series races and 19 Nationwide Series races.