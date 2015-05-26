Reports: Jets hire Bowles as head coach

(SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Jets appear to have filled their head coaching vacancy with former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

According to multiple reports, Bowles is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Jets on Wednesday to replace Rex Ryan, who was fired on Dec. 29 after a 4-12 season.

After serving as interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2011, Bowles was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles the following season before holding the same position with the Cardinals beginning in 2013.

The 51-year-old was also a secondary coach for the Jets, Browns and Cowboys before overseeing Miami's defensive backfield starting in 2008.

Bowles played 117 games as a defensive back over eight seasons with Washington and San Francisco and was a part of the Redskins' 1987 Super Bowl team.

The Jets named Mike Maccagnan their new general manager on Tuesday.

Maccagnan spent the past 15 seasons with the Houston Texans, where he rose to the position of director of college scouting for the last three years. He replaces John Idzik, who was fired along with Ryan.