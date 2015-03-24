Report: Volquez heading to Kansas City

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Kansas City Royals and pitcher Edinson Volquez have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract.

According to CBSSports.com and MLB.com, the deal is worth $20 million.

Volquez spent 2014 in Pittsburgh and had one of the best seasons of his 10- year career with a record of 13-7 and a 3.04 ERA in 32 games, all but one as a starter.

The 31-year-old right-hander was 9-12 with a 5.71 ERA for the Padres and Dodgers in 2013. He owns a career mark of 66-59 with a 4.44 ERA in 191 games, including 185 starts with Texas, Cincinnati, San Diego, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

Volquez had his best season with the Reds in 2008, posting a mark of 17-6 with a 3.21 ERA.

The American League champion Royals have been in need of another starting pitcher with the loss of James Shields to free agency.