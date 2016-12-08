Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update December 8, 2016

Report: Michigan Fires Head Football Coach Rich Rodriguez

By WBJK Detroit | Fox News
    SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Michigan Wolverines yells at an assistant coach during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 11, 2010 in South Bend, Indiana. Michigan defeated Notre Dame 28-24. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (2010 Getty Images)

Detroit's MyFox2 News is reporting that Rich Rodriguez has been let go from U of M after the worst bowl loss in school history 52 - 14.

The decision came just three days after his team suffered the worst bowl loss in school history, a 52-14 trouncing at the hands of Mississippi State in the Gator Bowl.

Fox 2's Ryan Ermanni learned that Michigan Athletic Director David Brandon has informed Rodriguez of his decision to terminate services.

For more on the story by WBJK in Detroit click here.