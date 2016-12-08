Report: Michigan Fires Head Football Coach Rich Rodriguez

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Detroit's MyFox2 News is reporting that Rich Rodriguez has been let go from U of M after the worst bowl loss in school history 52 - 14.

The decision came just three days after his team suffered the worst bowl loss in school history, a 52-14 trouncing at the hands of Mississippi State in the Gator Bowl.

Fox 2's Ryan Ermanni learned that Michigan Athletic Director David Brandon has informed Rodriguez of his decision to terminate services.

For more on the story by WBJK in Detroit click here.