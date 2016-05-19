Rene Fasel re-elected as president of hockey federation

MOSCOW (AP) Rene Fasel has been re-elected as president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, continuing his 22-year spell in charge.

Fasel ran unopposed and was elected unanimously at a congress in Moscow, held during the men's world championship.

He says there will be no major changes to the IIHF's strategy, pledged to work to reduce concussions among players and reaffirmed his desire for NHL players to continue playing at the Olympics.

Last month, Fasel told The Associated Press that there is only a 40 percent chance that NHL players will compete at the next Olympics in 2018 because the IIHF faces a $10 million shortfall caused by the International Olympic Committee's decision not to contribute to insurance and travel costs.