Reeling AJ Allmendinger gets support from Penske and others after long weekend in Detroit

AJ Allmendinger is getting an outpouring of support after a pair of crashes in Detroit over the weekend.

That includes kind words from the man who has stood by him all along.

Roger Penske on Monday shrugged off Allmendinger's poor showing in the IndyCar doubleheader races at Belle Isle, where Allmendinger failed to complete a single lap. He crashed at the start of both races.

The team owner said chalked it up as "just a tough weekend."

Allmendinger is beating himself up over his two accidents, apologizing in interviews and on Twitter.

Several drivers sent him words of encouragement, including three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti. He tweeted to Allmendinger to keep his chin up, and that the driver proved his talent in the Indianapolis 500.