Redskins LB Fletcher active

Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher is active for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fletcher left last Sunday's loss to the New York Giants with a hamstring injury and missed the first two days of practice with balance concerns. He was listed as questionable.

The 37-year-old veteran, who leads the team with 59 tackles, will extend his consecutive games played streak to 232, the longest current such streak in the NFL.

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon and safety Brandon Meriweather will sit out again with foot and knee injuries, respectively.