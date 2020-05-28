Reds' Trevor Bauer accuses agent Scott Boras of 'meddling' in union affairs

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer took aim at baseball super-agent Scott Boras in a tweet Wednesday and accused him of “meddling” in the players union’s affairs amid discussions with the league about starting the 2020 season.

Bauer didn’t dive into specifics regarding how Boras was allegedly interfering.

“Hearing a LOT of rumors about a certain player agent meddling in MLBPA affairs. If true — and at this point, these are only rumors — I have one thing to say... Scott Boras, rep your clients however you want to, but keep your damn personal agenda out of union business,” Bauer tweeted.

Boras didn’t respond to Bauer.

Bauer’s tweet came a day after baseball proposed a sliding-scale salary for players in addition to their already prorated salaries for the 2020 season. According to ESPN, the players plan to counter propose a 100-game season with their prorated salaries guaranteed.

Boras has weighed in multiple times on what he thinks baseball should and what they might be doing while the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, he proposed a 162-game or 144-game season that starts either June 1 or July 1. He also supported an idea in March that baseball starts their season at teams’ spring training sites.

