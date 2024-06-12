Olivia Dunne admits she gets more nervous watching Pirates' Paul Skenes than performing in her own events

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and gymnast Olivia Dunne have certainly made an impact on social media since the two announced their relationship last year.

Dunne has routinely been at Skenes’ games, cheering him on even when he was just getting his feet wet in the minor league system.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dunne appeared in a video for Bleacher Report on Tuesday and was asked whether she gets more nervous performing in her own events or watching her boyfriend on the mound.

"I get more nervous watching Paul because it’s just different when you’re not doing it, and you’re not in control," she said. "But I am confident in his abilities, and I kind of channel those nerves into excitement for him."

Dunne said she did not know if Skenes would feel the same about watching her perform in gymnastics.

"I don’t know. I hope so!" she said with a laugh. "I honestly don’t know anyone who thinks the way he does. So, I genuinely don’t know what he would say."

SATURDAY'S YANKEES-DODGERS GAME ON FOX REELS IN HUGE AUDIENCE

Skenes has pitched well since he was called up to the Pirates.

Tuesday night, he lasted 6 1/3 innings and struck out eight batters against the St. Louis Cardinals. Pittsburgh won the game 2-1.

Skenes has 46 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA in six starts with the Pirates this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh is 32-24 and sit in second place in the National League Central division.