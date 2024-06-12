Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Olivia Dunne admits she gets more nervous watching Pirates' Paul Skenes than performing in her own events

Skenes has had a good start to his Pirates career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and gymnast Olivia Dunne have certainly made an impact on social media since the two announced their relationship last year.

Dunne has routinely been at Skenes’ games, cheering him on even when he was just getting his feet wet in the minor league system.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Olivia Dunne in Florida

Olivia Dunne attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island red carpet at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 18, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Dunne appeared in a video for Bleacher Report on Tuesday and was asked whether she gets more nervous performing in her own events or watching her boyfriend on the mound.

"I get more nervous watching Paul because it’s just different when you’re not doing it, and you’re not in control," she said. "But I am confident in his abilities, and I kind of channel those nerves into excitement for him."

Dunne said she did not know if Skenes would feel the same about watching her perform in gymnastics.

"I don’t know. I hope so!" she said with a laugh. "I honestly don’t know anyone who thinks the way he does. So, I genuinely don’t know what he would say."

Olivia Dunne signs autographs

Former Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne signs autographs after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on June 5, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

SATURDAY'S YANKEES-DODGERS GAME ON FOX REELS IN HUGE AUDIENCE

Skenes has pitched well since he was called up to the Pirates.

Tuesday night, he lasted 6 1/3 innings and struck out eight batters against the St. Louis Cardinals. Pittsburgh won the game 2-1.

Skenes has 46 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA in six starts with the Pirates this season.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes poses with his girlfriend, Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne, after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on May 11, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh is 32-24 and sit in second place in the National League Central division.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.