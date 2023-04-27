Expand / Collapse search
Red Sox reliever Richard Bleier calls out Orioles fans for spitting, throwing beer: 'Completely inappropriate'

Orioles reportedly ejected two spectators from Tuesday's game

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Boston Red Sox reliever Richard Bleier lashed out at his former fan base on Wednesday after revealing that some fans threw beer at players in the visitor bullpen and even spit on a staff member during Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox wrapped up a three-game series at Camden Yards on Wednesday with a 6-2 loss to the Orioles, but the issue arose the previous night when Bleier said fans exhibited "completely inappropriate" behavior in two separate incidents.

"I played here, and that’s not the fan base I remember. It was something I’ve never seen before," Bleier, who played for the Orioles from 2017 to 2020, told the Boston Globe.

"Hopefully, they’re doing things that prevent this from happening again. It’s definitely not acceptable."

Bleier told the outlet that one fan threw a beer, while another person spit on a staff member. He said both ran off, adding that there was little that security could do to curtail the hecklers.

"I’ve been in some rough areas in terms of bullpens where we’re, like, right in the middle of it, and I’ve never had that happen before."

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Orioles ejected two spectators for violating the team’s code of conduct for fans.

Bleier later told the Sun that the beer was thrown at him around the sixth or seventh inning and that a bullpen catcher was spat on.

"It would be one thing if it were an isolated incident," he said. "But to happen twice in one game by two different groups of people or whatever is definitely not what I would expect from here, especially from my time here."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.