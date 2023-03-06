Red Sox's Justin Turner in hospital after being hit in face by pitch

A scary development occurred at the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers game when an errant fastball hit Justin Turner in the face.

There was no intention by Tigers starter Matt Manning when he released his fastball on his ninth pitch of the afternoon. But Turner had no time to get out of the way, as it rode up and caught him clear in the face.

Turner went down and trainers ran out to the batter’s box to meet him. The broadcast caught a close-up of Turner, who was bleeding quite a bit.

The Red Sox released a statement updating Turner’s status.

"Justin Turner was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after being hit in the face by a pitch," the Red Sox said in a statement. "He’s receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion. He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances."

As the Red Sox mentioned, the circumstances didn’t look too good, but Turner may have avoided something serious.

While he’ll certainly miss some time, there is no timetable for Turner’s return to the Red Sox.

Boston signed Turner this offseason to mainly be their designated hitter in his 15th MLB season. The 38-year-old completed his ninth season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, slashing .278/.350/.438 with a .788 OPS, 13 homers and 81 RBI over 128 games.

The Red Sox, like other teams that wanted the veteran slugger this offseason, like his ability to get on base and hit situationally. He also has a leader presence in the clubhouse, which has been coveted by the Dodgers since he joined them in 2014.

Turner has been in MLB since 2009, when he debuted with the Baltimore Orioles. He ended up making a name for himself with the New York Mets in his four seasons with the club. However, Turner’s abilities at the plate flourished when he hit the West Coast.

For his career, Turner is hitting .289/.366/.466 with 164 homers and 663 RBI.

The Red Sox ended up remaining undefeated in spring training with a 7-1 victory over the Tigers. Ramiel Tapia, another offseason signing for Boston, hit his first homer for the Red Sox this spring.

Chris Sale also made his spring debut, giving up just two hits and striking out two over two innings of work.