Kiké Hernández recalls when he 's--- my pants' during World Series run

The 2020 MLB season was weird for everyone, but maybe nobody had it as odd as Kiké Hernández.

Hernández was playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the time, and they won their first World Series since 1988.

It's a moment Hernández will remember forever. But a couple weeks before that, he had what he called his most embarrassing moment in the big leagues.

Hernández, now with the Boston Red Sox, recalled soiling himself during a postseason game.

"[In the] 2020 playoffs, I had a tooth infection, so I was taking some antibiotics for my infection, and one of the side effects was diarrhea," Hernández explained. "We got a big out in a big situation during the NLDS, and I screamed ‘F yeah!’ I was DHing and I thought I farted.

"I went out to lead off the inning, I struck out in three pitches. When I went in the dugout, I went straight to the bathroom and pulled my pants down. I completely sharted."

Justin Turner, now on the Sox, was also a member of that Dodgers team. He needed clarification.

"So you’re saying you misjudged a fart?" he asked.

Hernández took it on the chin.

"Uh no," Hernández said. "What I’m saying is I s--- my pants during a game in the playoffs."

Despite the mishap, it was an easy series for Los Angeles, which swept the San Diego Padres in three games. The Dodgers then fought back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS before beating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games in the World Series.