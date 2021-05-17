Red Sox fan comes up with flying bat while talking on phone during game

A fan at Fenway Park watching the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels got a little more than he bargained for Sunday afternoon while sitting in his seat.

The fan was on the phone when a bat flew out of Angels second baseman Jose Rojas’ hands and into the stands in the top of the second inning. Rojas appeared to be fearful once he lost the bat. However, the man in the stands didn’t appear to be too afraid.

The man was on his phone and casually walked over to grab the bat before anyone else. He handed the bat to another person in his party.

Los Angeles ended up winning the game, 6-5. Rojas finished the game 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, but the team got some help from one of its top players in Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give the Angels the one-run lead. Ohtani finished the game 1-for-5, and his home run was his 12th of the season.

Angels starting pitcher Jose Quintana finished with seven strikeouts and allowed three runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Raisel Iglesias picked up the win and Mike Mayers got the save. Boston’s Matt Barnes was tagged with the loss.