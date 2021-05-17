Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Red Sox fan comes up with flying bat while talking on phone during game

Play occurred in second inning of Los Angeles' narrow victory over Boston

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fan at Fenway Park watching the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels got a little more than he bargained for Sunday afternoon while sitting in his seat.

The fan was on the phone when a bat flew out of Angels second baseman Jose Rojas’ hands and into the stands in the top of the second inning. Rojas appeared to be fearful once he lost the bat. However, the man in the stands didn’t appear to be too afraid.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The man was on his phone and casually walked over to grab the bat before anyone else. He handed the bat to another person in his party.

Los Angeles ended up winning the game, 6-5. Rojas finished the game 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, but the team got some help from one of its top players in Shohei Ohtani.

SEMIEN HAS 3 HITS, 3 RBIS, BLUE JAYS BEAT DEPLETED PHILLIES 10-8

Ohtani hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give the Angels the one-run lead. Ohtani finished the game 1-for-5, and his home run was his 12th of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Angels starting pitcher Jose Quintana finished with seven strikeouts and allowed three runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Raisel Iglesias picked up the win and Mike Mayers got the save. Boston’s Matt Barnes was tagged with the loss.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_