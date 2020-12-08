Rebels' Max Gilliam says eating sushi off nude model on 'Below Deck' was 'poor judgement' call

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam issued an apology on Monday for his “poor judgement” after he was featured on a popular reality TV show last month eating sushi off a nude model.

Gilliam made his reality TV debut on Nov. 16 when a trip he took with friends while yachting in Antigua earlier this year was featured on Bravo’s “Below Deck.”

FRED AKERS, TEXAS COACH WHO FLIRTED WITH GLORY, DIES AT 82

The episode portrayed a rambunctious group of young adults who at one point decided to dine on a nude model. The scene was ill-received by the school, who was only made aware of the incident weeks later, ESPN reported, prompting Gilliam’s apology.

“I would like to apologize for my poor judgement while on the TV show Below Deck and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from,” his statement read.

NO. 8 HOOSIERS MAINTAIN FOCUS AS PROFILE OF TEAM, COACH GROW

The UNLV senior went on to say that idea to eat sushi off the model was neither his nor his friends and that show’s producers introduced the idea.

“I should have exercised better judgement and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by producers. This is not a reflection of my character or the way I was raised nor a reflection of the culture of UNLV Football.”

He continued: “I would like to humbly move past this and focus my time and energy on our game against the University of Hawaii this weekend.”

Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo told ESPN that the team talked about how players, especially “senior leadership,” represent the team and university when in public.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“How we conduct ourselves in public is just as important as how we do on the field,” he said. “I was made aware of Max's recent statement and it is apparent that he also agrees.”

The Rebels are 0-5 this season and sit at the bottom of the Mountain West Conference. They will take on the Rainbow Warriors (3-4) in their final regular game of the season on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.