Tampa Bay Rays call for arrest of officers involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting death

The Tampa Bay Rays called for the arrest of the Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in a tweet on Friday, hours before their opening day game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The tweet from the Rays official Twitter account early Friday morning read: “Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor.”

The message was followed by a secondary tweet announcing a $100,000 donation to local organizations fighting against systemic racism.

“Systemic racism is real. Let’s unite for positive change,” another tweet read.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times as officers burst into her home on Springfield Drive, firing over 20 rounds, as they were conducting no-knock warrant related to a narcotics investigation on March 13.

None of the officers involved in the shooting have been arrested or charged. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is still investigating.

The Rays statement comes a day after MLB players held a black ribbon and kneeled together in a moment honoring the Black Lives Matter movement on Opening Day.

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sam Coonrod was the only player in both games not to take a knee, arguing that because of his faith “I can’t kneel before anything besides God.”

“I just can’t get on board with a couple things I’ve read about Black Lives Matter, how they lean towards Marxism,” Coonrod continued. “And … they said some negative things about the nuclear family. I just can’t get on board with that.”

Coonrod didn't elaborate on what he was referring to, but he did tell reporters that he meant no "ill will" by his gesture.

The Rays will take on the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Friday night at 6:40.