Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York Giants

Ray Handley, key member of Giants’ Super Bowl coaching staffs, dead at 81

Handley was an assistant coach on the Giants’ Super Bowl XXI and XXV winning staffs

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants are mourning the loss of Ray Handley, a former assistant coach who later led the franchise as head coach. He was 81.

The Giants said Handley's family member, Rob Handley, confirmed the former coach's passing. Details on a cause of death were not immediately made available.

Handley first joined the Giants coaching staff in 1984, working as an assistant under then-head coach Bill Parcells. During his seven-year stint as the team's offensive backfield coach, Handley played a role in the Giants winning two Super Bowl titles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ray Handley looks on from the sideline

New York Giants head coach Ray Handley on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium on Nov. 24, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. (USA TODAY Sports)

Parcells retired following the Giants’ second championship in that run. Handley was elevated to the head coach position in 1991.

But, Parcells’ success ultimately proved difficult for Handley to follow. One of his first key decisions was naming Jeff Hostetler over Phil Simms as the starting quarterback during training camp in 1991. Simms had flourished as the starter the previous season until suffering a leg injury before Hostetler took over to finish the Super Bowl run.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION BARRY WILBURN DEAD AT 62

The Giants went 8-8 in Handley’s debut season and fell to 6-10 the following year. Handley was dismissed after the 1992 season and was replaced by former Denver Broncos coach Dan Reeves.

Ray Handley looks on during an NFL game

New York Giants head coach Ray Handley looks on from the sidelines during an NFL game circa 1992 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Handley was the head coach of the New York Giants from 1991-92. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Handley served as an assistant coach at Army, Stanford and Air Force before taking an assistant coaching job with the Giants. He did not coach again after he was fired by New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before he entered the coaching ranks, Handley was running back at Stanford.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue