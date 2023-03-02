Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens player rips GM over comments about wide receiving corps: 'Stop pointing the finger at us'

Rashod Bateman was a first-round pick in 2021

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took a shot at general manager Eric DeCosta on Thursday for comments the front office executive made at the NFL Scouting Combine.

DeCosta was asked about the organization drafting the right wide receivers as he took over the role in 2019. 

"There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks," DeCosa said Wednesday, via Blue Wire Pods podcast host Sarah Ellison. "We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it's not for a lack of effort. ... It's one of those anomalies that I really can't explain, other than to say that we're not going to stop trying.

General Manager Eric DeCosta of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2023 in Indianapolis.

General Manager Eric DeCosta of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"We're gonna keep swinging and hopefully at one of these points, we're gonna hit the ball out of the park."

Bateman was a first-round pick in 2021 but has only played in 18 games since then. Tylan Wallace was a fourth-round pick but has not made an indent on the offense. Devin Duvernay was an All-Pro on special teams as he was a third-round pick in 2020. James Proche was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and has 25 catches for 278 yards in his career. Their 2020 picks Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin are no longer on the team.

Bateman fired off his own take on the Ravens’ wide receiver situation, saying the blame should not be put on the wide receiving corps or Lamar Jackson.

Rashod Bateman, #7 of the Baltimore Ravens, looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second half of a preseason game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Aug. 27, 2022 in Baltimore.

Rashod Bateman, #7 of the Baltimore Ravens, looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 27, 2022 in Baltimore. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, #7 of the Baltimore Ravens, runs upfield while cornerback Jonathan Jones, #31 of the New England Patriots, pursues during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, #7 of the Baltimore Ravens, runs upfield while cornerback Jonathan Jones, #31 of the New England Patriots, pursues during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

"[H]ow bout you play to your player’s strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 …blame the one you let do this…. we take heat 24/7 . & keep us healthy … care about US & see what happen..ain’t no promises tho … tired of y’all lyin and capn on players for no reason," Bateman tweeted.

The former Minnesota standout later deleted the tweet.

Baltimore has been a high-powered offense behind Jackson’s ability to run and throw the football. Brown was the last wide receiver who recorded more than 1,000 yards receiving in a single season, but he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals before the start of the 2022 season. Before that, it was Mike Wallace who had 72 catches for 1,017 yards.

Rashod Bateman, #12 of the Baltimore Ravens, reacts during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021 in Baltimore.

Rashod Bateman, #12 of the Baltimore Ravens, reacts during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021 in Baltimore. ( Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Mark Andrews eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark as a tight end in 2021 as well.

Baltimore will have some decisions to make in regard to plenty of players – the most important being on whether the team will re-sign Jackson.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8 of the Baltimore Ravens, drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Baltimore.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8 of the Baltimore Ravens, drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

DeCosta said he is still interested in signing Jackson for the long term.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.