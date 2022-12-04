Ravens lose Lamar Jackson for game after knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens took a huge blow as they look to win the AFC North in the final few games of the 2022 season. Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and did not return.

Jackson suffered the injury at the end of the first quarter when he was sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper. Jackson walked to the sideline and then back to the locker room. Tyler Huntley came into the game at the start of the second quarter.

At the start of the third quarter, the Ravens ruled him out for the rest of the game.

He finished 3-for-4 with 11 passing yards and had nine rushing yards on one carry.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury nearly one year ago to the day in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns last year. The ankle injury kept him out for the rest of the season. Baltimore would lose six straight and miss the playoffs.

Baltimore entered Sunday’s game against Denver 7-4 and tied for first in the AFC North. But if Jackson is out for the rest of the season again, the Ravens’ playoff chances hang in the balance.

Jackson isn’t guaranteed to be with the Ravens next season. He turned down a lucrative contract extension at the beginning of the season.