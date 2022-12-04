Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens lose Lamar Jackson for game after knee injury

Jackson suffered an ankle injury late in the 2021 season and missed the last four games

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Baltimore Ravens took a huge blow as they look to win the AFC North in the final few games of the 2022 season. Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and did not return.

Jackson suffered the injury at the end of the first quarter when he was sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper. Jackson walked to the sideline and then back to the locker room. Tyler Huntley came into the game at the start of the second quarter.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

At the start of the third quarter, the Ravens ruled him out for the rest of the game.

He finished 3-for-4 with 11 passing yards and had nine rushing yards on one carry.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leaves the injury tent and heads toward the locker room, during the Denver Broncos game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leaves the injury tent and heads toward the locker room, during the Denver Broncos game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Jackson suffered an ankle injury nearly one year ago to the day in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns last year. The ankle injury kept him out for the rest of the season. Baltimore would lose six straight and miss the playoffs.

Baltimore entered Sunday’s game against Denver 7-4 and tied for first in the AFC North. But if Jackson is out for the rest of the season again, the Ravens’ playoff chances hang in the balance.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jackson isn’t guaranteed to be with the Ravens next season. He turned down a lucrative contract extension at the beginning of the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

