Published
Last Update December 19, 2014

Ravens hope to build on emotion created by win over Indy against top-seeded Broncos

By | Associated Press
  • 6e4368bd-Colts Ravens Football
    Image 1 of 2

    Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh greets fans after an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Jan. 6, 2013, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 24-9. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (The Associated Press)

  • a1fc8284-Colts Ravens Football
    Image 2 of 2

    Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Jan. 6, 2013, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 24-9. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (The Associated Press)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Fueled with emotion from the impending retirement of Ray Lewis and a fervent home crowd, the Baltimore Ravens dispatched the Indianapolis Colts in the opening round of the AFC playoffs.

It's going to take more than just unbridled enthusiasm to knock off the top-seeded Denver Broncos on Saturday.

In defeating Indianapolis 24-9 on Sunday, the Ravens (11-6) drew inspiration from a crowd that never stopped cheering before, during and after Lewis' final home game. The standout middle linebacker intends to retire after Baltimore's playoff run, and the Ravens had no intention of seeing Lewis end his 17-year career with a home loss.

Now, however, the Ravens take to the road to face the Broncos (13-3), who have won 11 straight — including a 34-17 rout in Baltimore on Dec. 16.