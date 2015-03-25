Ravens hope to build on emotion created by win over Indy against top-seeded Broncos

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Fueled with emotion from the impending retirement of Ray Lewis and a fervent home crowd, the Baltimore Ravens dispatched the Indianapolis Colts in the opening round of the AFC playoffs.

It's going to take more than just unbridled enthusiasm to knock off the top-seeded Denver Broncos on Saturday.

In defeating Indianapolis 24-9 on Sunday, the Ravens (11-6) drew inspiration from a crowd that never stopped cheering before, during and after Lewis' final home game. The standout middle linebacker intends to retire after Baltimore's playoff run, and the Ravens had no intention of seeing Lewis end his 17-year career with a home loss.

Now, however, the Ravens take to the road to face the Broncos (13-3), who have won 11 straight — including a 34-17 rout in Baltimore on Dec. 16.