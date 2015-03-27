Raptors' Gray sidelined by rapid heart rate

Toronto Raptors center Aaron Gray will be held out of game action while doctors monitor his heart.

Gray is undergoing cardiac testing after experiencing episodes of a rapid heart rate. He is participating fully in practices.

The Raptors signed the four-year NBA veteran as a free agent on December 11. He appeared in both of the club's preseason games and totaled nine rebounds.

Gray averaged 3.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 41 games for New Orleans last season. He was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft and has averaged 3.6 points with 3.5 rebounds in 190 career games.