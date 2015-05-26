Raonic ousted in Marseille

Marseille, France (SportsNetwork.com) - Italian Simone Bolelli stunned top- seeded Milos Raonic during Thursday's second-round action at the Open 13 tennis event.

Bolelli recorded the biggest win of his career by outlasting the world No. 6 Canadian star in 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) fashion on the indoor surface at Marseille's Palais des Sports.

"There were many close games, but I couldn't make the most of my chances," said the big-serving Raonic, who launched 21 aces in a losing effort. "I served better as the match went on, but he made it through when it mattered the most."

The 29-year-old Bolelli broke the longest losing streak against Top-10 opponents and is now 1-35 lifetime against such competition.

Fifth-seeded former Open 13 champion Gilles Simon avoided an upset by holding off talented 18-year-old Croat Borna Coric, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Simon captured the title here in 2007.

Another Day 4 result saw promising Austrian Dominic Thiem take out sixth- seeded Belgian David Goffin 5-1, retired, as Goffin succumbed to a rib injury.

The 2015 Marseille champ will collect $117,000.