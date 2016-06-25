Rangers reinstate Griffin to start vs Red Sox; Lewis to DL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Right-hander A.J. Griffin has been reinstated from the 15-day disabled list by the Texas Rangers to start Saturday night's game against Boston.

To make room on the roster, the Rangers put right-hander Colby Lewis on the disabled list.

Griffin was 3-0 with a 2.94 ERA in his first six starts for the Rangers before going on the disabled list May 8 with right shoulder stiffness. He made three rehab starts at Double-A Frisco before rejoining Texas.

Lewis left his start Tuesday against Cincinnati after five innings because of cramping in his right arm. The following day, the Rangers said the 36-year-old Lewis had a strained lat muscle that will keep him throwing for at least four weeks.