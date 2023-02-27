Expand / Collapse search
New York Rangers
Published

Rangers’ K’Andre Miller ejected for spitting at veteran NHL defenseman Drew Doughty in win over Kings

Miller could face a lengthy suspension for the incident

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings after he spit on veteran NHL defenseman Drew Doughty late in the first period. 

Miller, 23, was awarded a match penalty and automatically ejected from the game after he was caught on video spitting at Doughty following a minor scrum that broke out behind the net after the whistle. 

K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, is ejected form the game after being called for a major penalty in the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City. 

K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, is ejected form the game after being called for a major penalty in the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City.  (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Doughty, who is playing his 15th season in the NHL, said after the game that he was shocked and could not recall ever seeing something like that happening before. 

"I was just shocked obviously," he said. "I don’t even know if I said anything to him after. You don’t want to see things like that in this game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. I’m sure it has happened, not that I’ve seen. It’s unfortunate."

Drew Doughty, #8 of the Los Angeles Kings, argues with referee Eric Furlatt, #27, for a penalty to be called on K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City. 

Drew Doughty, #8 of the Los Angeles Kings, argues with referee Eric Furlatt, #27, for a penalty to be called on K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"Whether or not he meant to do it, I have no idea. It’s pretty big loogie on my face, so I was pretty (miffed)."

According to multiple reports, Miller reached out to Doughty after the game and explained that it was accidental.

"The kid feels bad about it," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant added after the game. "He said it was an accident."

K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City. 

K'Andre Miller, #79 of the New York Rangers, skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 26, 2023 in New York City.  (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to the New York Post, Miller could face further suspension by the league as all match penalties are reviewed by the commissioner. Garnet Hathaway, who was recently traded to the Boston Bruins, was suspended three games in 2019 for intentionally spitting on Erik Gudbranson during a fight. 

Despite the incident, the Rangers avoided a five-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Kings. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.