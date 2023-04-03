Rangers' Josh Smith hit in jaw with 88 mph pitch, taken to hospital

Texas Rangers outfielder Josh H. Smith was taken to the hospital after he was hit in the face with a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

The left-handed batter dug in against Orioles pitcher Danny Coulombe in the third inning, and it appeared the left-handed pitcher’s 88.5 mph sinker got away from him and hit Smith in the face. Smith went down writhing in pain and was replaced by Ezequiel Duran.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rangers said Smith was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

"Rangers LF Josh Smith has been taken to an area hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw," the team said. "He was struck on the right side of his face by a pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning."

ANGELS' ANTHONY RENDON SUSPENDED AFTER AGGRESSIVE ALTERCATION WITH A'S FAN

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Smith, who can also play third base and shortstop, was in his second season with the Rangers. He played in 73 games in 2022 and hit .197 with a .556 OPS along with two home runs and 16 RBI.

He appeared in two games for the Rangers so far this season. He is 1-for-4 in seven total plate appearances with two walks and three strikeouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas was 3-0 as it started its series against Baltimore.