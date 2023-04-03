Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas Rangers
Published

Rangers' Josh Smith hit in jaw with 88 mph pitch, taken to hospital

Smith was making his third appearance of 2023 season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas Rangers outfielder Josh H. Smith was taken to the hospital after he was hit in the face with a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

The left-handed batter dug in against Orioles pitcher Danny Coulombe in the third inning, and it appeared the left-handed pitcher’s 88.5 mph sinker got away from him and hit Smith in the face. Smith went down writhing in pain and was replaced by Ezequiel Duran.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Apr 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Smith (47) leaves the game after getting hit by a pitch thrown by Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (not shown) during the third inning at Globe Life Field.

Apr 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Smith (47) leaves the game after getting hit by a pitch thrown by Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (not shown) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. (Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports)

The Rangers said Smith was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

"Rangers LF Josh Smith has been taken to an area hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw," the team said. "He was struck on the right side of his face by a pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning."

ANGELS' ANTHONY RENDON SUSPENDED AFTER AGGRESSIVE ALTERCATION WITH A'S FAN

Apr 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field.

Apr 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field. (Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports)

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Smith, who can also play third base and shortstop, was in his second season with the Rangers. He played in 73 games in 2022 and hit .197 with a .556 OPS along with two home runs and 16 RBI.

He appeared in two games for the Rangers so far this season. He is 1-for-4 in seven total plate appearances with two walks and three strikeouts.

Apr 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Smith (47) hits the ground after getting hit by a pitch thrown by Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (not shown) during the third inning at Globe Life Field.

Apr 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Smith (47) hits the ground after getting hit by a pitch thrown by Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (not shown) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. (Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas was 3-0 as it started its series against Baltimore.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.