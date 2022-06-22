Rangers' Jon Gray always down to talk about the 'unexplained': 'I'm your guy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray believes the truth is out there – somewhere.

Gray is in his first season with the Rangers after spending the first seven years of his career with the Colorado Rockies. He has a 4.27 ERA in 11 starts along with 63 strikeouts and a 9.6 K/9 ratio. On Tuesday, he appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, saying he definitely made the right decision to go from Colorado to Texas and is so far enjoying his time with the organization.

The righty was asked about a nickname he had been given – "Ghost Hunter." He explained he had been "wearing the name for about five years" and is ready at all times to talk about unexplained phenomena.

"If you want to have a conversation about anything unexplained, I’m your guy. We’ll talk about it forever," he told the hosts of "GBag Nation," adding he’s not one to go on investigations. "I still like to read up on everything and just figure out where that stuff in that field is kind of going."

When asked about the government admitting the existence of some unexplained aircraft, Gray said it was "about time."

"There’s been a lot of unexplained things happening. I don’t think there’s little green guys in spacecrafts flying around, but there’s something going on that we don’t understand, and I think it’s really cool," Gray said.

When asked about the existence of Bigfoot, Gray wasn’t skeptical about that either.

"If someone asks me if I believe in Bigfoot, I wouldn’t say no," he said. "… There’s so many things that happen that we can’t explain, but we don’t look into it, I think it’s interesting."

When it comes to Area 51, Gray said he didn’t think too much was happening there right now but said he believed "shady stuff" has happened in the past.

Gray also admitted he recently developed a superstition over the course of the last three or four starts.

"There’s not a specific thing I follow, but I’ve been pitching with the same penny in my pocket the last three or four times, and I’ve done a lot better," Gray said.

"It’s a 2016 penny. It was on heads and in the bullpen, so I thought it made sense. It was meant for me to see it, so I picked it up and put it in my pocket, and have been doing well ever since. I’m just going to keep rolling with it. I’ve been taking very good care of it. Been taking it out of my pocket, putting it in the same part of my locker, and putting it back in each time. I’ve been handling it really well. I’m surprised it’s lasted as long as it has. I found it in the bullpen before Tampa, I found it in our bullpen."

In the last three starts, Gray has a 3.00 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 18 innings.