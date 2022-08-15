Expand / Collapse search
Texas Rangers
Rangers fire Chris Woodward after more than 3 seasons as manager

Chris Woodward won 211 games as the Rangers' manager

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Texas Rangers made major splashes in the offseason signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to bolster the offense and make a run for an American League West title.

But through 114 games in 2022 with a $142 million opening-day payroll, the Rangers are 51-63 and in third place in the division behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners and firmly out of the wild-card race as of Monday.

And so, a change was made.

Texas Rangers' Charlie Culberson (11) gets a high-five from manager Chris Woodward during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, on Aug. 13, 2022.

Texas Rangers' Charlie Culberson (11) gets a high-five from manager Chris Woodward during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas fired Chris Woodward as its manager.

"Chris Young and I had the very difficult task of informing Chris Woodward of our decision today," Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said in a statement. "In his tenure as Rangers’ manager, Chris worked tirelessly under what was at times some difficult circumstances. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the Texas Rangers, and it is greatly appreciated. He has represented the organization with class and dignity."

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward looks out from the dugout before the team's game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, on Aug. 14, 2022.

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward looks out from the dugout before the team's game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, on Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Third-base coach Tony Beasley was named the interim manager for the rest of the season.

Woodward was in his fourth season with the Rangers. He replaced Jeff Banister, who led the team to their last playoff appearance in 2016.

FILE - Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is shown during a game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California.

FILE - Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is shown during a game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Woodward, a former major league infielder, took the job after a few seasons on the staff of the Mariners and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 211-287 with the Rangers and never made the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.