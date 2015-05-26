Rangers, D Staal agree to extension

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Rangers and defenseman Marc Staal agreed to terms on a contract extension on Sunday.

The Rangers tweeted that the two sides agreed to a deal, and that Staal will sign the contract later on Sunday. Terms were not disclosed, but it has been reported as a six-year extension with an average value of $5.7 million a year.

"It's the place I want to be," said Staal. "I've had great time growing up in this organization and have a lot of respect for what they do."

The 28-year-old, who was New York's first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2005 draft, has two goals and six assists in 42 games this season.

One of four brothers in the NHL, Staal has 29 goals and 90 assists in 503 games over eight seasons in the NHL, all with the Rangers.

His three brothers, Eric, Jared and Jordan, all play with Carolina.