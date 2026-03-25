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Los Angeles Rams

Rams star Puka Nacua sued for alleged assault and battery amid accusations he bit woman

Nacua’s attorney has strongly denied Nacua made any antisemitic statements

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua has been sued for alleged assault and battery by a woman who alleges he bit her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve and made an antisemitic remark

The lawsuit was filed this week in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The suit also cites gender violence and negligence.

Plaintiff Madison Atiabi and her attorney, Joseph Kar, claim Nacua made an antisemitic exclamation that emotionally distressed her when they were together in Century City. 

She says Nacua bit her and left teeth marks on her shoulder when they were in a van together later in the night, and she claims Nacua also bit her friend’s thumb.

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Puka Nacua reacts after touchdown

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, has already strongly denied Nacua made any antisemitic statements. He described the bites as "horseplay."

McCathern, said "the whole claim is nothing more than a shakedown attempt" and that the bite "left nothing more than a temporary mark," according to TMZ.

Nacua previously apologized for performing an "antisemitic" act on a YouTube stream in December. Nacua discussed touchdown celebrations on YouTuber Adin Ross' stream.

RAMS STAR PUKA NACUA ACCUSED OF BITING WOMAN, MAKING ANTISEMITIC REMARKS: REPORT

Jamie Erdahl interviews Puka Nacua

NFL Network reporter Jamie Erdahl interviews Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium Dec. 28, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Many, however, believed the celebration perpetuated a harmful anti-Jewish stereotype.

In the video, Ross instructed Nacua to spike the ball, flex and then rub his hands together. Ross, who is Jewish, has referred to the movement as his own "dance" or "emote."

Nacua received pushback and issued an apology.

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Puka Nacua runs route

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams runs downfield during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium Oct. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," Nacua said in a "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" graphic

"I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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