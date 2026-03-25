Rams star Puka Nacua sued for alleged assault and battery amid accusations he bit woman

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Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua has been sued for alleged assault and battery by a woman who alleges he bit her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve and made an antisemitic remark.

The lawsuit was filed this week in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The suit also cites gender violence and negligence.

Plaintiff Madison Atiabi and her attorney, Joseph Kar, claim Nacua made an antisemitic exclamation that emotionally distressed her when they were together in Century City.

She says Nacua bit her and left teeth marks on her shoulder when they were in a van together later in the night, and she claims Nacua also bit her friend’s thumb.

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Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, has already strongly denied Nacua made any antisemitic statements. He described the bites as "horseplay."

McCathern, said "the whole claim is nothing more than a shakedown attempt" and that the bite "left nothing more than a temporary mark," according to TMZ.

Nacua previously apologized for performing an "antisemitic" act on a YouTube stream in December. Nacua discussed touchdown celebrations on YouTuber Adin Ross' stream.

RAMS STAR PUKA NACUA ACCUSED OF BITING WOMAN, MAKING ANTISEMITIC REMARKS: REPORT

Many, however, believed the celebration perpetuated a harmful anti-Jewish stereotype.

In the video, Ross instructed Nacua to spike the ball, flex and then rub his hands together. Ross, who is Jewish, has referred to the movement as his own "dance" or "emote."

Nacua received pushback and issued an apology.

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"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," Nacua said in a "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" graphic .

"I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.