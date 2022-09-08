Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams extend Sean McVay, Les Snead through 2026 hours before they open NFL season

McVay, Snead won Super Bowl with Rams in February

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The defending champions are keeping their leaders in place.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday, hours before they kick off the NFL season, that they had extended the contracts of head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp (10) on stage after winning the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 13, 2022. (John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"As an organization, we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership throughout," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. 

"Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the 'We not me' mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons at SoFi Stadium as Sean and Les continue to play meaningful roles within the organization and throughout the community."

After making the playoffs three times from 2017 to 2020, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, the Rams went the extra mile to acquire Matthew Stafford, making them a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams holds up the Lombardi trophy after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 13, 2022. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

It paid off immensely, along with their mid-season acquisitions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham, Jr.

Snead has not been afraid to unload draft picks to make the Rams immediately better. They haven't had a first-round pick since 2016 in Jared Goff. But the picks he has kept have panned out.

LOS ANGELES RAMS 2022-2023 NFL SCHEDULE

He has drafted five All-Pro players since 2012, the most in the NFL. They include three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and defending Super Bowl MVP and Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp.

Loaded with talent, McVay owns a 55-26 record in his five seasons with LA and is 7-3 in the postseason.

Cooper Kupp (10) of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with general manager Les Snead after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Rams begin their quest to repeat Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.