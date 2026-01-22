Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Rams, Bears players go wild for national anthem singer before playoff game

NFL Films released a clip of players reacting to Jim Cornelison's 'Star-Spangled Banner' performance

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams players were hyped as they listened to the national anthem ahead of their playoff game over the weekend, according to video from NFL Films.

Jim Cornelison performed his epic rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Soldier Field. The video showed that players were singing along with him on the sideline, joining with the entire crowd who helped belt out the patriotic song before kickoff.

An American flag unraveled before a Bears game

A general view of an American flag on the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Soldier Field on Jan. 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Bears defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was among those stunned by Cornelison’s vocals.

"Whoa!" he said multiple times in the clip.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams was astonished by the giant American flag that was rolled out across the field for the performance.

"It’s the biggest flag I’ve ever seen," he was heard telling quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Cornelison’s singing caught the attention of social media before the game, with many NFL fans and pundits praising his effort.

Bears fans go wild for the anthem

Fans cheer before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Soldier Field on Jan. 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time that Cornelison left a mark on NFL fans this season. He received a round of applause back in September when he performed the anthem before the Bears took on the Minnesota Vikings. It was the first "Monday Night Football" game of the season.

The 61-year-old is a regular at Chicago sporting events. He’s been the Bears’ national anthem singer since 2010. He has hit the ice for Chicago Blackhawks games since 2008 and has sung "Back Home Again in Indiana" before the Indianapolis 500 since 2017.

Cornelison is just as popular outside of sports. He was a part of the Lyric Opera Center for American Artists in Chicago and sang at some of the most popular opera houses around the world.

He’s also on the board of the Illinois Patriot Education Fund and the honorary squad commander of the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America.

Jim Cornelison performs the anthem

Jim Cornelison performs the national anthem before the start of Round One of the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center on June 23, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the Rams took home a win in overtime. Los Angeles will play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

