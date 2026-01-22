Rams, Bears players go wild for national anthem singer before playoff game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams players were hyped as they listened to the national anthem ahead of their playoff game over the weekend, according to video from NFL Films.

Jim Cornelison performed his epic rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Soldier Field. The video showed that players were singing along with him on the sideline, joining with the entire crowd who helped belt out the patriotic song before kickoff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bears defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was among those stunned by Cornelison’s vocals.

"Whoa!" he said multiple times in the clip.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams was astonished by the giant American flag that was rolled out across the field for the performance.

"It’s the biggest flag I’ve ever seen," he was heard telling quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Cornelison’s singing caught the attention of social media before the game, with many NFL fans and pundits praising his effort.

RAMS PLAYERS REVEAL SECRET INGREDIENT IN PLAYOFF WIN OVER BEARS

It’s not the first time that Cornelison left a mark on NFL fans this season. He received a round of applause back in September when he performed the anthem before the Bears took on the Minnesota Vikings. It was the first "Monday Night Football" game of the season.

The 61-year-old is a regular at Chicago sporting events. He’s been the Bears’ national anthem singer since 2010. He has hit the ice for Chicago Blackhawks games since 2008 and has sung "Back Home Again in Indiana" before the Indianapolis 500 since 2017.

Cornelison is just as popular outside of sports. He was a part of the Lyric Opera Center for American Artists in Chicago and sang at some of the most popular opera houses around the world.

He’s also on the board of the Illinois Patriot Education Fund and the honorary squad commander of the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately, the Rams took home a win in overtime. Los Angeles will play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.