Rally raccoon: Arkansas baseball fan catches raccoon in stands

It seems that the Arkansas Razorbacks have a new, unofficial mascot for the baseball program.

During the Friday game against Vanderbilt, some off-the-field activity occurred as a raccoon ran loose in the stands. But leave it to Arkansas fans to handle it themselves.

There’s never a dull moment in the SEC.

The situation, now known by fans on social media as the "rally raccoon" was anything short of exciting.

The fan that grabbed the raccoon carried it out of the stadium.

The Hogs came back to tie the game after being down 5-0 and then 6-5, but despite the rallies, Vanderbilt won 9-6 in 10 innings.

The Hogs will return to Baum-Walker for the second game of the series Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.